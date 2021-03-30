Two Killed, Three Injured In Collision Between 2 Motorcycles In UP: Cops

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. (Representational)

Two people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on Monday afternoon, police said.

Senior police official Rohit Singh Sajwan said those dead have been identified as Rakesh (24) and Munish Giri (55).

They were on their way to meet their relatives on Holi when they met with the accident. Both the dead persons are residents of Bareilly, he said.

The police said Rakesh, Shankarlal and Awadhesh were on one motocycle and Munish and Amit were on the other two-wheeler.

Shankarlal, Awadhesh and Amit were seriously injured, police said.

Both the motorcycles were being driven so fast that the noise of the collision was heard from a significant distance, the police said.

