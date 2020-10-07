Car Crushed Flat After Truck Topples On It In South Delhi, Two Killed

Two people were killed in a 4AM accident that took place under the Lajpat Nagar Flyover.

In a horrific accident in south Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, two people were crushed to death when a large container truck, carrying tonnes of rice, hit their car and fell on it, the police said.

The accident took place under the Lajpat Nagar Flyover around 4 AM today. According to the police, the two passengers, who worked for an event management company, were killed on the spot.

They have been identified as Ankit Malhotra, 35, and Ranjan Kalra, 35. Both were residents of Delhi and were going to the airport when they met with the accident.

According to Lajpat Nagar Station House officer Dharma Dev, two cranes with hydraulic suspensions, one JCB and two small cranes were pressed into service to lift the container and bags of rice off the sedan that had been crushed flat.

It took the police two hours to pull the car out from under the container. The hydraulic cranes were used to lift the container and the JCB to remove rice bags as the traffic police rerouted traffic, the police said.

The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the police said, adding that the owner of the truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, has been identified.

CCTV cameras installed in and around the spot are being scanned to identify the driver, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the truck driver, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)