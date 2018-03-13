Two Elderly Men Arrested For Raping Minor Girl In Rajkot

The accused were identified as Nanji Javiya, 67, and his neighbour Arvind Kubawat, 60, residents of Babaria Colony in the city, a Bhaktinagar police station official said.
The incident took place sometime last year, but came to light when she was found to be pregnant, he said.
The two allegedly lured the girl, who hails from a poor family, by offering her money and raped her, as per the FIR lodged after her mother filed a complaint.
"The girl's father is unemployed due to ill health and her mother works as a maid. She was lured by them with the offer of money. The matter came to light after she was found to be eight months pregnant," the official said.
The two were booked on the charge of rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the official added.