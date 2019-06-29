Two Die Of Electrocution As Rain Continues In Thane

Trees were uprooted in parts of the city due to heavy rainfall, in which some cars got damaged.

Two people died of electrocution in separate incidents in Thane district of Maharashtra, caused by incessant rains, officials said today. Both the incidents took place late Friday night, they said.

While the first incident happened in Thane city, the other one occurred in Ambarnath, officials of the District Disaster Management Cell said.

In the first incident, Nagesh Nirange, 46, died when a live wire fell on him after a tree got uprooted and snapped the electricity lines in Rabodi area of Thane, the officials said.

In Ambarnath, 22-year-old Vishnu Solanki, a rickshaw driver, who was standing near the Shivaji Nagar auto stand outside the railway station died after a tree fell on the power cables.

The electricity lines along with the tree crashed onto a tin shed, where Mr Solanki was standing. He died on the spot due to electric shock, the officials said, adding that four rickshaws were damaged in the incident.

Bodies of the victims were sent for post-mortem and cases of accidental death were registered by the police in both the incidents.

Trees were uprooted in parts of the city due to heavy rainfall, in which some cars got damaged, the officials said.

