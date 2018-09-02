Two College Students Drown While Taking Bath In Puri

The incident took place when six students in Cuttack, were bathing in sea and two of them were pulled deep into water by strong current.

Cities | Posted by | Updated: September 02, 2018 20:16 IST
A case of unnatural death has been registered, police said.(Representational)

Puri: 

Two college students drowned while taking bath in the sea in Puri today, police said.

The incident took place when six students of a private college of architecture in Cuttack, were taking bath in the sea near Chakratirtha Road and two of them were pulled deep into water by strong current, they said.

Their bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem, while a case of unnatural death was registered, police said. 

The two students who died have been identified as Rajat Pandey (20) of Jamshedpur and Mohammad Ibatullah (20) of Delhi, they added. 
 

