Two Boys Drown In Pond While Taking Bath In Rajasthan

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem, police said. (Representational)

Two boys drowned while bathing in a pond in Rajasthan's Bundi district today, police said.

The incident happened around 12:30 pm near Bijlawa village when three friends Ashish Bairwa (17), Sushil alias Sonu (16) and Vinod went for a bath in the pond, they said.

Vinod was sitting on the shore when he noticed his two friends, who had gone deep into the water, did not come back, SHO (Nainwan) Subash Katara said.

He ran to the village and informed the boys' family members, following which they called the police and rushed to the spot, he added.

By the time the police and locals arrived at the spot, Ashish and Sushil had drowned, the SHO said.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem, he said, adding a case has been filed and further investigation is underway, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)