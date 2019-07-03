Twitter Helps UP Police To Track Down 2 Missing Girls From Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur police tweeted the girls' photographs (Representational)

The Gorakhpur police made excellent use of social media to trace two girls who had been reported missing.

According to reports, the girls had gone missing on June 28. The Gorakhpur police tweeted their photographs, which were re-tweeted on the UP Police twitter handle.

Pradeep Hari Vilas Vishwakarma, who had seen the tweet, saw and recognised the girls at Mumabi's Kurla terminus, where he had gone to receive his mother.

Vishwakarma immediately informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF) which took the girls into its custody and informed their counterparts in Gorakhpur. The girls were safely brought back to their home town within 20 hours.

The girls apparently were upset with their families over some trivial issue and had decided to run away from home.

UP Director General of Police O.P. Singh said that a letter of appreciation would be given to the alert citizen who had helped in the recovery of the girls.

The social media cell of the Gorakhpur Police would also be felicitated.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability