Truck Carrying Beer Bottles Rams Toll Plaza In Rajasthan. Caught On CCTV

The horrific accident was caught on a CCTV camera installed near the toll booth.

Cities | Edited by | Updated: September 22, 2018 09:28 IST
Rajasthan accident: The truck was carrying beer bottles.

Kishangarh, Rajasthan: 

A person got injured as a truck carrying beer bottles rammed a toll plaza in Rajasthan's Kishangarh district on Friday. The horrific accident was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the toll booth.

The accident occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway at 3 pm yesterday. The driver of the truck got injured.

The camera footage shows a sports utility vehicle or SUV pulling over to pay the toll tax at the booth.

The truck got badly damaged in the accident.

A full-sized truck came from behind and hit the booth. The debris of the toll booth fell on the SUV.

The toll booth apparently got badly damaged due to the impact.

