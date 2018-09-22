Truck Carrying Beer Bottles Rams Toll Plaza In Rajasthan. Caught On CCTV

Rajasthan accident: The truck was carrying beer bottles.

A person got injured as a truck carrying beer bottles rammed a toll plaza in Rajasthan's Kishangarh district on Friday. The horrific accident was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the toll booth.

The accident occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway at 3 pm yesterday. The driver of the truck got injured.

The camera footage shows a sports utility vehicle or SUV pulling over to pay the toll tax at the booth.

The truck got badly damaged in the accident.

A full-sized truck came from behind and hit the booth. The debris of the toll booth fell on the SUV.

#WATCH A truck rams into toll plaza in Rajasthan's Kishangarh; One person was injured in the incident (21.09.2018) (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/GcG8v3dIly - ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

The toll booth apparently got badly damaged due to the impact.