6 Children Killed In Bihar After Truck Overturns: Police

Police said the driver managed to escape from the spot after the accident (Representational)

A marbles-laden truck overturned killing six minors standing on the roadside in Bihar's Gopalganj district today, a senior police officer said.

The accident occurred near Saraiya Narendra village when 18-wheeler truck carrying marbles from Rajasthan turned upside down on the children, police said.

Barauli's Police Suman Mishra said that six other children were wounded in the mishap, but Gopalganj senior police officer Manoj Kumar Tiwary dismissed injuries to anyone.

The accident site is located 25 km from the district headquarters of Gopalganj and over 100 km from capital Patna.

The victims were in the age group of 10-17 years, he said. They were standing on the roadside while their goats were grazing nearby.

The vehicle overturned after hitting potholes, the police officer said adding the driver managed to escape from the spot after the accident.

All the dead were residents of Biha Noniya Tola of Saraiya Narendra village.

Their bodies have been sent to Gopalganj Sadar hospital for postmortem examination, Mr Tiwary said.

