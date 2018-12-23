Truck Full Of Explosives Seized In Odisha, 5 Arrested

Police said the truck carried explosives like detonators, gelatine sticks and codex wires. (FILE)

A truck full of explosives was seized in Odisha's Koraput district on Sunday, police said. Five persons were arrested in the incident for illegally transporting the explosives.

The truck was carrying the explosive consignment from Chilkapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Koraput. Police said the truck carried explosives like detonators, gelatine sticks and codex wires.

"We had information about the consignment and accordingly our team stopped the truck on National Highway 26," senior police officer Kanwar Vishal Singh said.

The driver and the helper of the truck, and two others escorting it were arrested, Mr Singh said. He added that the person to whom the consignment was supposed to be delivered-- an owner of stone quarries-- was arrested later.

"This is a Maoist-hit district, and there is every possibility of the explosives getting into the hands of the left-wing extremists. Hence, special teams have been formed to conduct raids and arrest the traders who are illegally transporting explosives into the district," Mr Singh said.

"If needed, our team will also go to Andhra Pradesh to arrest the suppliers," he added.