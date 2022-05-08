Man Wanted In Murder Case Attempts Suicide, Rescued: Police

Six people were arrested in the murder but Paritosh was on the run, police said. (Representational image)

A man, wanted in a murder case in Tripura's Khowai district, attempted suicide by jumping off a bridge but was rescued, police said on Sunday.

Paritosh Sutradhar is accused in the murder case of Anup Sutradhar (29) who was hacked to death by a group of men in the DM Colony on Friday night, they said.

On Saturday night, Paritosh jumped off a bridge in Khowai river but he was rescued.

He was taken to the Teliamura hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, Sub-divisional Police Officer Sonacharan Jamatia told PTI.

Anup was attacked by a group of men who left him profusely bleeding on the side of a road, police said.

Locals took him to Teliamura hospital, from where he was referred to the GBP Hospital in Agartala as his condition was critical.

"Anup succumbed to the injuries in the early hours of Saturday," Jamatia said.

"We have started an investigation into the case to know the reason behind the crime," he said.