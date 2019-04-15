Tribal Boy Kills Three With Axe, Injures 1 In Tripura

The opposition Congress, however, accused the BJP of masterminding the incident (Representational)

A young tribal boy killed three people including a woman and injured another in northern Tripura after a brief altercation late on Sunday night, the police said today.

"After some quarrel, a minor tribal boy killed three tribals with an axe at Paiseram Karbari Para village under Manikpur police station late on Sunday night," Dhalai district police chief Sudipta Das told news agency IANS.

He said that the accused, now in police custody, might be a juvenile and that's why they are not disclosing his details.

The victims are Henabati Tripura, 45, Kenachan Chakma, 68, Subal Kanti Chakma, 45 while Priyalal Chakma was injured and admitted to a hospital.

The opposition Congress, however, accused the ruling BJP of masterminding the incident to vitiate the atmosphere during the Lok Sabha elections.

"Days before the second phase of elections in the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, the BJP has staged this incident as the murderer is a BJP activist," Congress vice-president Tapas Dey told the media.

The BJP strongly denied the allegations.

