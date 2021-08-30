Train Mows Down 3 Migrant Workers In Odisha

Odisha train accident: The labourers were working in a local firm, said an official. (Representational)

An express train mowed down three migrant labourers from Bihar in Odisha's Ganjam district while they were walking on the tracks to reach a railway station to return home, a GRP official said on Monday.

The incident took place near a level crossing in Haladiapadar area on the outskirts of Berhampur town, he said.

Around 7-8 migrant workers were walking on the tracks to reach Brahmapur railway station on Sunday night when three of them were mowed down by the Visakhapatnam-Tatanagar Express, while the remaining labourers received minor injuries, he said.

The labourers were working in a local firm and were returning to their home state, the official said, adding that the three persons died on the spot and their identities are yet to be ascertained.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)