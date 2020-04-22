Tiger Dies In Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Reserve

The tiger was over 10-year-old (Representational)

A tiger was found dead at a buffer zone in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve today, an official said.

A patrolling party found the big cat with injuries marks lying dead at Panpatha buffer range in the early hours of the day, reserve officiating deputy director Anil Shukla.

The circumstantial evidence suggested that the tiger, which was over 10-year-old, may have died in a fight with another big cat, he said, denying any bullet injuries on the carcass.

The carcass was disposed of, following post-mortem as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority's guidelines, Mr Shukla said.