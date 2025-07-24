Rs 27 Lakh For 1-Hour Bike Rally At Madhya Pradesh Event? Activists Seek Probe

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav played a key role in the formation of Ratapani Tiger Reserve, spread across Raisen and Sehore districts in Madhya Pradesh.

A grand event titled "Jankalyan Parv" was organised on 13 December last year to celebrate it. But this event has stirred controversy after it emerged that over Rs 27 lakh was allegedly spent on a one-hour-long bike rally organised as part of the celebrations.

Although the event was held away from the actual reserve area, a symbolic bike rally was carried out, during which a staggering Rs 26.43 lakh was spent for an hour-long function.

The event was spearheaded by Bhopal Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Lokpriya Bharti and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Shubh Ranjan Sen.

According to documents accessed via RTI, a staggering Rs 26.43 lakh was spent on organising the bike rally and related activities, Rs 7 lakh just for petrol for bikes, Rs 11.5 lakh on food Rs 2.36 lakh on helmets.

RTI activist Ajay Dubey has filed a complaint with the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, demanding a high-level probe headed by a retired judge. He alleges that the event expenses do not match the actual scale of the program.

"The DFO claims food was served to 5,000 people, but photos and videos from the event do not show such a large crowd. This is a blatant misuse of public funds," Mr Dubey told NDTV.

In response to the allegations, DFO Lokpriya Bharti defended the spending, saying, "About 5,000 bikers had participated, and the Rs 7 lakh petrol expense was approved. Payments for helmets and food were also made. We have all the records and are ready to present them if an inquiry committee asks."

