3 Prisoners Scale Walls, Escape High-Security Mathura Jail; 1 Left Behind

As the world prepared to ring in the New Year last night, a group of prisoners were busy rehearsing their plan to escape the high-security jail in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. A few hours later, three of them got away, but the fourth prisoner was left behind after he fell down failing to scale the high walls of the prison, police said. The dense fog reportedly facilitated their escape.Four prison officials have been suspended and the authorities have since strengthened the security cover around the jail.While Shera, Sanjay and Baldev escaped, Rahul fell down and got injured, an officer told news agency IANS. "The inmates escaped around 2 am. They were housed in the youth barrack which had a tin shed," he added.Senior officers are interrogating Rahul to understand where the three prisoners might be and to track them at the earliest.More details are awaited.