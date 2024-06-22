Undertrial Pregnant Woman Prisoner Escapes During Hospital Checkup In Bhopal

"She escaped by dodging the jail guard", say cops (Representational)

A 24-year-old undertrial pregnant woman prisoner, who was brought from Bhopal Central Jail to Hamidia Hospital for checkup, escaped on Saturday, an official said.

The woman prisoner has been identified as Saleha Qureshi (24), a resident of Kurwai area of Vidisha district and she was in jail inconnection with a murder case of her lover. She was brought here to Bhopal Central Jail from Vidisha district Jail on April 27 after she got pregnant.

Bhopal Central Jail Superintendent, Rakesh Kumar Bhangre told ANI over phone, "The undertrial pregnant woman prisoner was brought to Bhopal Central Jail from Vidisha Jail on April 27 this year after she got pregnant. Today, she was taken to Hamidia Hospital for a checkup from where she escaped by dodging the jail guard."

"The woman prisoner was accused of murdering her lover. We have informed Kohefiza police station about the matter. Kohefiza police and central jail officials are searching for the woman prisoner," he added.

Earlier, a central jail undertrial prisoner who was admitted to the same Hamidia Hospital escaped in February this year. The prisoner was identified as Ajay Gaur and he was in jail in connection with a case registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 307, 506, 323 and 324.

He was admitted in Hamidia hospital for the treatment of Hernia disease and post surgery he escaped, the official then said.

