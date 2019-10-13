3 Killed, 12 Injured As Pick-Up Van Collides With Truck In Rajasthan

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Suratgarh (Representational)

Three devotees returning from a temple were killed and a dozen others injured after their pick-up van collided with a truck in Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Sunday, the police said.

The accident occurred on Sri Ganganagar-Bikaner national highway in Rajiyasar area, the police official Suresh Kaswan said.

He said the devotees were returning to their homes in Goluwala of Hanumangarh district after offering prayers at Punrasar Hanuman Temple.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Suratgarh, the SHO said, adding that those dead are yet to be identified, the officer added.

