Theft Accused Allegedly Hurls Slippers At Magistrate In Thane Court

An undertrial allegedly hurled a pair of slippers at a magistrate in a court in Thane district of Maharashtra after being convicted in a theft case, a police official said today.

However, the magistrate ducked in time and escaped getting hit by the slippers, he said.

Ashraf Ansari, 22, was arrested sometime back in a case of theft and house-trespass in Bhiwandi town, an official at the area police station said.

On Tuesday, during the hearing of the case in a court in Bhiwandi, magistrate J S Pathan pronounced Ansari guilty.

The accused, in a fit of anger, threw his slippers at the magistrate, but the latter managed to avoid getting hit, the official said.

The policemen immediately overpowered Ansari and escorted him out of the court, he said.

The accused was later arrested and case filed against him, he added.

