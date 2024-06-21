Thane Temple Donation Box Broken, Rs 1 Lakh Stolen

The Naya Nagar police have registered a case and efforts are underway to catch the theives.

Thieves broke into a temple and stole Rs 1 lakh from its donation box in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Three persons committed the theft at the Hanuman temple in the Mira Road area around 2.30 am on Wednesday, he said.

The priest called the police after he found the lock on the main door and the donation box broken in the morning.

The Naya Nagar police have registered a case and efforts are underway to catch the three captured on the temple's CCTV camera, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)