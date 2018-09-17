Thane Teen Held Captive For 2 Years By Brother-In-Law, Raped, Impregnated

The 18-year-old was rescued by police in Thane today according to officials. (Representational)

An 18-year-old woman who was allegedly kidnapped two years ago by her brother-in-law has been rescued by the police in Maharashtra, an official said Monday.

The victim, who was then a minor, was also allegedly raped by the accused, he said.

The police had received a complaint on June 5, 2016 from parents of the victim, then aged 16 years, that she was kidnapped from Dombivili town, Thane police anti-human trafficking cell's senior inspector Ravindra Daundkar said.

The Dombivili police had then registered an offence under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) and later handed over the case to the anti-human trafficking cell.

While conducting a probe in the case, the police last week spotted a man and a woman along with a one-year-old child near a bus stop in Thane.

On suspicion, the police enquired with them and it came to light that the woman was the same person who was kidnapped two years ago from Dombivili, Mr Daundkar said.

The police subsequently arrested the man, identified as Kiran Ahire, 26, for allegedly kidnapping the victim, who is his wife's younger sister, he said.

The accused, a cobbler, allegedly took the victim to the neighbouring Nashik district where he raped her. The victim gave birth to a girl around a year back, Mr Daundkar said, that further probe was on in the case.

