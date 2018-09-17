Man Allegedly Stabs Woman Multiple Times For Refusing To Marry Him

The Mumbra police have launched a search for the accused. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed a woman relative with a knife after she rejected his marriage proposal in Thane, in neighbouring Mumbai, police said today.

The 19-year-old victim told the police that the accused who is her maternal uncle's son, had proposed to marry her several times in the past but she refused, Mumbra police station's senior inspector Kishore Pasalkar said.

The accused had again approached the woman on Sunday evening, but when she declined his proposal, he stabbed her multiple times with the knife near her house at Samrat Nagar in Mumbra and fled, he said.

On hearing the woman's cries for help, her parents rushed to the spot and took her to the Kalwa civil hospital, he said.

The victim received eight stab wounds and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. Her condition was reported to be out of danger, Mr Pasalkar said.

The Mumbra police have launched a search for the accused and registered an offence against him under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), the official said.