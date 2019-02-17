Man Drains Phone Battery Playing PUBG, Attacked By Sister's Fiance: Cops

The incident happened on February 7 but a case of attempt to murder was registered by Kolshewadi police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday, an official said.

Cities | | Updated: February 17, 2019 07:58 IST
The accused has not been arrested as yet and probe into the incident was underway (Representational)


Thane: 

A man was allegedly attacked with a knife by his sister's fiance after the latter drained out his mobile phone battery playing an online game and could not get a charger, Thane police said Saturday.

"Rajnish Rajbar drained out his phone battery playing Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG). When he could not get a charger, he picked up a quarrel in the house and attacked his would-be wife's brother Om Bavdhankar with a knife," the official said.

He said the accused has not been arrested as yet and probe into the incident was underway.

