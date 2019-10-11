Maharashtra Woman Arrested For Attempting To Kidnap One-Year-Old

During interrogation, Kalpana Thorat confessed she had tried to kidnap the baby (Representational)

A 44-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap a toddler at Dombivili in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused, Kalpana Thorat, spotted a one-year-old baby girl playing with a relative inside a house. When the baby was left unattended for a couple of minutes, she allegedly picked her up and walked away.

Ms Thorat, a resident of Panvel, was soon cornered by some neighbours when was leaving the premises. The accused was arrested and handed over to the police, an official said.

During interrogation, Ms Thorat confessed she had tried to kidnap the baby for the purpose of begging, he said.

An offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Dombivili police station.

