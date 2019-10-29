Maharashtra Man Allegedly Kills Elder Brother After Domestic Dispute

The accused got angry and picked up a knife and stabbed his brother (Representational)

A 36-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his elder brother following an argument over domestic issues in Maharashtra's Thane, police said.

The accused, Ajay Sudhakar Goghale, allegedly stabbed to death his brother Nitin at their house in Mumbra township in the afternoon, they said.

Nitin Goghale, 40, was living with his parents, wife and the younger brother in the Manisha Nagar locality of Mumbra, the police said.

Ajay Goghale picked up an argument with his mother when food was served and abused her, they said.

The victim, who was present in the house, took objection to his elder brother's behaviour and asked him to exercise restraint, the police said.

The accused got angry and picked up a knife and stabbed his brother, injuring him seriously, they said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital by his wife and others where doctors declared him brought dead, the police added.

The accused was arrested and charged for murder, they added.

