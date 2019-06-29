Maharashtra Man, Accused Of Murder, Throws Slipper At Judge In Court

After the incident, Ganesh Gaikwad was taken back to the jail (Representational)

A man accused of murder threw a slipper at a judge at a sessions court in Maharashtra's Thane, as he was reportedly upset over the court's decision to appoint a new counsel for him, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday, police said.

"The man, Ganesh Gaikwad, is facing a trial in a murder case and is currently lodged in Thane Central Jail. He was brought before the District Sessions Judge Rajesh Gupta for a hearing in the case on Friday," a police official said.

When the judge asked him about his counsel, Gaikwad told him that the counsel was not present.

The judge then told him that he would appoint a new counsel for him.

"This annoyed Gaikwad. In a fit of rage, he pulled out his slipper and hurled it towards the judge and also abused him. The footwear, however, did not hit the judge as he ducked," the official said.

Thane Nagar police registered an offence against Gaikwad under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

After the incident, he was taken back to the jail.

