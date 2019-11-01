Burnt Body of Woman Found Near Dustbin In Maharashtra: Police

A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons, police said (Representational)

The burnt body of a woman was found on Friday near a garbage bin in Titwala area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

Passers-by alerted police after a foul smell emanated from a spot in Baleli village, a police official said.

"The woman appears to be in her 30s. A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons," police said.

