Woman Arrested For Kidnapping 2-Year-Old In Maharashtra

A woman was arrested by the Thane police for allegedly kidnapping a 2-year-old girl (Representational)

A 25-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Yawatmal was arrested by the Thane police on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl from Mumbra near Thane. The girl was returned safely to her parents.

According to the police, Anjali, the accused, was about to commit suicide by jumping in front of a train at Kalyan railway station around 5 AM on September 29 when the child's father, who had arrived at the station from Jalgaon, stopped her.

She allegedly told him that she had been driven out of her house and had nobody to support her.

The man took her to his house in Mumbra where Anjali began to live with the family.

On October 4, the man's mother asked Anjali to take the girl out and buy her a packet of wafers.

Anjali left the house with the girl and allegedly did not return, police said.

The Crime Branch of Thane police, led by senior inspector Nitin Thakre, formed six teams and traced the accused woman and the child on a train between Panvel and Kalyan on Saturday.

A case under IPC section 363 (kidnapping) has been registered and further probe is underway, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Deoraj.