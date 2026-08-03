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Thane Disaster Response Jawan Dies After Bike Hits Pothole On Mumbai Highway

Local residents immediately rushed him to the Shahapur sub-district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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Thane Disaster Response Jawan Dies After Bike Hits Pothole On Mumbai Highway
He lost control of his bike after hitting a pothole on the highway, and crashed into the road divider.
  • A 31-year-old TDRF jawan died in a road accident on Mumbai-Nashik Highway
  • The accident occurred near Bharangi River bridge in Shahapur taluka
  • Vikas Gore lost control after hitting a major pothole and crashed into a divider
Are there any plans to repair the potholes on this highway?

A 31-year-old Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) jawan, Vikas Lahu Gore, died in a road accident caused by a major pothole on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, officials said.

The incident occurred near the Bharangi River bridge in Shahapur taluka. Vikas, a resident of Bamne village, was on way to work on his Royal Enfield bike when the incident happened.

Officials said he lost control of his bike after hitting a pothole on the highway, and crashed into the road divider.

Local residents immediately rushed him to the Shahapur sub-district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Vikas Gore had recently risked his life to rescue others during the Kohinoor building collapse in Bhiwandi.

The death of the brave rescue worker has sparked public anger, with local residents demanding immediate repair and filling of dangerous potholes along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

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