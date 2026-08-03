Thane Disaster Response Jawan Dies After Bike Hits Pothole On Mumbai Highway

A 31-year-old Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) jawan, Vikas Lahu Gore, died in a road accident caused by a major pothole on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, officials said.

The incident occurred near the Bharangi River bridge in Shahapur taluka. Vikas, a resident of Bamne village, was on way to work on his Royal Enfield bike when the incident happened.

Officials said he lost control of his bike after hitting a pothole on the highway, and crashed into the road divider.

Local residents immediately rushed him to the Shahapur sub-district hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Vikas Gore had recently risked his life to rescue others during the Kohinoor building collapse in Bhiwandi.

The death of the brave rescue worker has sparked public anger, with local residents demanding immediate repair and filling of dangerous potholes along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.