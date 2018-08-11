Temple Priest Arrested For Allegedly Molesting A Woman In Thane

The woman went to consult the accused for her headaches, says police. (Representational)

A 77-year-old man, a temple priest, was arrested today for allegedly molesting a woman in Kalyan area in the district, police said.

Gopal Tambe, the accused, has been charged under section 354of IPC (molestation), said assistant police inspector S S Rajput of Kolsewadi police station.

According to the complainant, a 28-year-old married woman, her neighbours advised her to consult Tambe for her headache.

When she and her husband went to the temple to meet him yesterday afternoon, Tambe allegedly sent the husband away to buy some fruit as an offering for the deity and molested the woman, she alleged.

Further probe is on, said Assistant police inspector Rajput.