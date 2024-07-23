Teen runs Away From Home After Father Refuses To Buy Phone Near Mumbai

Police registered a case on July 22 and launched a search (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl ran away from her home in Thane angry over the refusal by her father, who drives an autorickshaw, to buy her a mobile phone, police said on Tuesday.

Police registered a case on July 22 and launched a search to trace the girl, who left her home on July 21 night without informing anyone, an official said.

As per the complaint, the girl became angry after her father turned down her demand for a new mobile phone, he said.

