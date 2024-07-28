Teen Rapes Sister After Watching Porn, Strangles Her Before Their Mother

The boy and his accused family members have been detained. (Representational)

Chilling details have emerged in the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa. Cops have found the minor was sexually assaulted by her teenage brother after watching porn on mobile phone. After that, he strangled her to death.

Their mother and two elder sisters helped him in the cover-up of the gruesome incident on April 24, the probe has revealed.

"A nine-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death under Jawa police station limits on April 24, after which the police had filed a case and started a probe. The victim's body was found in the courtyard of her house where she was sleeping at the time of the incident," said Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh.

The 13-year-old boy, his mother, and two elder sisters - aged 17 and 18, were detained after intense interrogation, during which they admitted to have helped in the cover-up.

Their questioning revealed that the boy had slept beside the victim that night and that he raped her after watching porn on mobile phone. The boy strangled her when she threatened to complain to their father, said the official.

He then woke up his mother and informed her about the incident. When she found her daughter still alive, the boy strangled her again. Their two sisters, who had woken up by then, changed spots on the bed to mislead the probe, said Mr Singh.

He said the boy and his accused family members have been detained and legal steps are being taken.

To mislead the probe, they had claimed the girl was bitten by a poisonous insect. They had even taken her body to a private doctor. But on being refused, they took her body to a government doctor who declared rape and murder was the cause of her death.

The cops did not find any sign of anyone entering the house and the family also denied hearing any such sound. "After collecting technical evidence and interrogation of 50 people, police found repeated changes in the statements of the family members. On the basis of suspicion, they were intensely interrogated, following which they admitted the crime," news agency PTI cited Mr Singh as saying.