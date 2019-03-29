Teen Missing From Dehradun School Where Class 7 Student Got Murdered

The 18-year-old boy disappeared in 2017.

A teenager went missing two years ago from an Uttarakhand school where a 12-year-old boy has now been murdered and buried.

"We have sought details from police about this missing 18-year-old boy who disappeared in 2017," Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Usha Negi said on Friday after visiting the premises at Ranipokhri.

She added that the so-called school where the incident took place early in March was actually an ashram for orphans.

She said she was amazed how such an institute managed an NOC from the Education Department and the CBSE. She said she would inquire into all such institutes being run in the state.

A Class 7 student was killed by two senior students just because he stole some biscuits.

Later, the school management buried the body in the campus in order to hide the matter.

"Other students are extremely scared," Ms Negi said.

Five persons were arrested, including the manager and two students who had thrashed the boy. They will face murder charges, police said.

The incident surfaced after she visited the school soon after hearing reports of the death of the student on March 10.

"If it is an ashram, how can you obtain an NOC," she asked.

The owner of the school is missing, she said. "He is also an accused and must be arrested."

She said no CCTVs were installed in the school. "Even villagers are saying that the working of the school looked very suspicious."

