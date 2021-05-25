Teen Beaten, Head Tonsured For Meeting A Girl: Punjab Police

The police said the boy was beaten after his female friend went to meet him (Representational)

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly thrashed and his head shaved by a group of people after his female friend went to meet him at his house in Punjab's Muktsar district, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the teen's 16-year-old friend visited his home, they said.

When the girl's family came to know about this, they brought her back, the police said, adding, people in the locality attacked the boy later.

A video of the incident was posted on social media.

The police said they rescued the boy and got him admitted to a civil hospital.