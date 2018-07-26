Tamil Nadu Man, Accused Of Asking Sexual Favours, Found Dead In Well

Police said they were investigating the death from all possible angles (Representational)

A city-based private women's hostel owner, wanted for allegedly seeking sexual favours from the inmates in return for waiver of room charges, was found dead in a well in Tirunelveli district, police said

The body of Jagannathan was found inside a well in Alankulam in that district, they said.

Punita, warden of the hostel had taken five women inmates to a hotel under the pretext of celebrating the birthday of Jagannathan on July 22 and allegedly asked them to extend sexual favours to him to waiver the room charges.

After the parents of the women lodged a complaint, a case was registered against Jagannathan and Punita, on July 24, on charges of threatening to murder and under the Prevention of Atrocities on Women Act, 2016.

The two had been absconding since then and the body of the owner was found.

Police said they were investigating the death from all possible angles, including suicide.