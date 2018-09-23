Tamil Nadu Cop Attempts Suicide, Condition Serious

Police are investigating why the constable attempted to end his life. (Representational)

A 7th Battalion of Tamil Nadu Special Police constable attempted suicide by consuming poison today at nearby Tirupur, the police said.

Suresh, who hailed from Krishnagiri district and married three months ago, returned home after night duty early this morning.

His wife noticed him struggling to breathe and immediately took him to a government hospital, with the help of neighbours, police said.

Police quoted the doctors as saying that Suresh had consumed some poison and his condition was serious.

Police are investigating why the constable attempted to end his life.