Swine Flu Kills 3 In Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Number Of Deaths Now 32

119 patients have tested positive for swine flu in Indore hospitals since January 1. (Representational)

Number of deaths caused by swine flu in Madhya Pradesh's Indore this year reached 32 after the H1N1 virus killed three more people, officials said on Tuesday.

A 49-year-old woman from Mandsaur district, a 40-year-old man from Shajapur district and a 51-year-old man from Burhanpur district died due to swine flu in the last 48 hours while undergoing treatment in different hospitals in Indore, a health department official said.

He said 119 patients have tested positive for swine flu in local hospitals since January 1. Of them, 32 died, he added.

Fifteen of the dead were residents of Indore, he said.