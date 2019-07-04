Suspected Cattle Thief Beaten To Death In Tripura

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

A suspected cattle thief was beaten to death by a mob at Raishyabari, a border village of Tripura's Dhalai district on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Budhi Kumar Tripura.

An officer from the Raishyabari police station informed that Mr Tripura, 36, had entered a cattle shed of a local villager late night on Tuesday. He was spotted by some local people, who raised an alarm and caught him. The mob thrashed him mercilessly, police said.

The police received information of the matter at midnight and they rescued him from the mob. He was admitted to a local hospital where he died from his injuries early morning.

The body was sent for the post-mortem examination.

