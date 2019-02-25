Student Leader, 22, Killed In Front Of Hostel In Varanasi, Shot 8 Times

The police force has been deployed in and around the campus to thwart any untoward incident.

A 22-year-old student leader of Varanasi's Uday Pratap College was shot dead by unidentified assailants in front of his hostel in the campus on Sunday night, the police said.

Vivek Singh, a B.Com second year student from Azamgarh district, was found lying in a pool of blood by a passer-by who informed other students as well as the police, said senior police official Anand Kulkarni.

He was shot eight times with a .32 bore pistol, Mr Kulkarni said.

Vivek Singh was rushed to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead.

Seven police teams, including crime branch sleuths, have been formed to trace those involved in the murder.

District Magistrate Surendra Singh also rushed to the spot immediately after the incident and tried to pacify angry students of the college.

The police force has been deployed in and around the campus to thwart any untoward incident.