22-Year-Old Student Dies After Taxi Falls Into River In Himachal Pradesh

A case was registered against the driver in Aut police station: Police (Representational)

A 22-year-old student from West Bengal, visiting Himachal Pradesh as a tourist along with his friends, died on Monday after the taxi they were travelling in plunged into Beas River, the police said.

The student who died was identified as Sandipta Kundu, whose seven friends too were injured in the mishap, Mandi superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said.

Kundu (22) died on the spot as the taxi fell into Beas river in Mandi's Aut area when it was on its way to Delhi from Manali, he said.

A group of students from West Bengal had hired an Innova taxi from Manali for Delhi, the police said, adding the vehicle fell into the river as the driver lost control over it soon after crossing the Aut tunnel.

The injured have been identified as Sahid (24), Kartik (22), Ashok (20), Kalyan (21), Rahul (29), Saurav (23) and Bappa Mandal (25).

A critically injured Kartik was referred to PGI Chandigarh, whereas the other injured were treated in a Mandi hospital.

The SP said that a case was registered against the driver in Aut police station.