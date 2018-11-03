Stuck In Traffic During Raveena Tandon's Visit, Bihar Man Files Complaint

An advocate, Sudhir Kumar Ojha has accused the actor of causing traffic disruptions during her visit to Bihar to inaugurate a hotel.

Cities | | Updated: November 03, 2018 20:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Stuck In Traffic During Raveena Tandon's Visit, Bihar Man Files Complaint

Raveena Tandon had gone to Muzaffarpur to inaugurate a hotel. (File)

Muzaffarpur: 

A court in Muzaffarpur has directed police to file a complaint against Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and two others for allegedly causing disruption of road traffic during her visit to the town last month.

An advocate, Sudhir Kumar Ojha has accused the actor of causing traffic disruptions during her visit on October 12, 2018. He also asked for a case to be filed against the owners of the hotel that she was set to inaugurate.

Mr Ojha alleged that because of Ms Tandon's programme, he was stuck in traffic for a long time. 
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Raveena Tandonraveena tandon case

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScorePNR StatusTrain StatusTej Pratap YadavBreast CancerDengue FeverEntertainment NewsDelhi Air Pollution2.0 TrailerVirat KohliSantroRRB ALP Result

................................ Advertisement ................................