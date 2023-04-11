Stray Dogs Maul 11-Year-Old Boy To Death In UP, Bite Off His Face, Arm

11-year-old boy mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in UP's Mahrajganj (Representational)

An 11-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at the Shastri Nagar Intermediate College ground in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, police said on Tuesday.

The boy, Adersh, had left his home at around 11 am on Monday to go to the market. His family members began to look for him after he did not return, they said.

The minor's body bearing bite marks was found late in the night, police said.

His face and right arm were bitten off, police officials said, adding that the boy appeared to have put up a fight against the dogs.

Inspector Kotwali Ravi Rai said and a pack of dogs attacked and killed him.

Further action was being taken after taking possession of the body, he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)