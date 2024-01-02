Stopped From Selling House, UP Man Dies By Suicide

The man shot himself with a pistol on Tuesday morning, said police (Representational)

A 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself following a dispute with his family members over selling his house, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sudhir Jaiswal said Rajaram, a resident of Ghusgawan village under the Nigohi police station, was an alcoholic and had already sold his land and tractor.

He was now selling the lone asset that he was left with, his house, which was being opposed by his wife and children, Mr Jaiswal said.

It was because of the dispute over the issue that Rajaram shot himself with a pistol on Tuesday morning, the ASP said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)