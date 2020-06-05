'Sprinter' Cop Made Railways' Poster Boy, Compared With Usain Bolt

Inder Yadav was seen sprinting on CCTV and the clip was shared widely on social media.

The Railway policeman who sprinted towards a moving train coach in Bhopal to give milk for a baby and won hearts across the country has become the poster boy of the Indian Railways.

Minister Piyush Goyal compared Railway Police Force (RPF) constable Inder Yadav to Usain Bolt while tweeting a video on services provided by the Indian Railways.

"Rifle in one hand and milk in another - How Indian Railways left Usain Bolt behind," the tweet read.

Rifle in one hand and milk in another - How Indian Railways left Usain Bolt behind pic.twitter.com/oGKSEe9awJ — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 5, 2020

The baby's mother, Shafiya Hashmi, had asked RPF official Mr Yadav for help when the Shramik Special train, going from Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, stopped at the Bhopal station for a few minutes. The woman said that she could not arrange milk for her daughter and was forced to feed her biscuits with water before the RPF constable came to help.

However, the train started moving before he could arrange milk for the three-month-old baby girl.

As Mr Yadav realised that he was late by a few seconds, he sprinted towards the coach of the moving train, holding his service rifle in one hand and the milk packet in the other.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV. The clip was shared widely on social media where netizens appreciated Mr Yadav for his selfless service. The Railways minister later announced a cash reward for the policeman.

There have been reports of special trains for migrants getting delayed by an average of 8-10 hours with passengers complaining of food and water shortages on the long journeys home.