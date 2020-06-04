Watch: Railway Cop Sprints Towards Moving Train To Provide Milk For Infant In Bhopal

Shafiya Hashmi, after reaching her home, thanked Inder Yadav for the help.

In a heart-warming act, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at a railway station in Bhopal was seen sprinting towards the coach of a moving train to provide milk for an infant.

The infant's mother, Shafiya Hashmi, had asked RPF official Inder Yadav for help when the train going to Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur stopped at the Bhopal station for a few minutes.

However, the train started moving before he could arrange milk for the infant.

As Mr Yadav realised that he was late by a few seconds, he sprinted towards the coach of the moving train, holding his service rifle in one hand and the milk packet in the other.

RPF constable posted at Bhopal station turned a savior by providing milk to a 4 month old kid travelling to Gorakhpur. Inder sprinted on the platform holding his service rifle in one hand and the milk packet delivered to Saifia @rpfcr@RailMinIndia@PiyushGoyal@ndtvindia@ndtvpic.twitter.com/OKuKtPbWop — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) June 3, 2020

The act was captured on CCTV.

Ms Hashmi, after reaching her home, thanked Mr Yadav for the help.

The woman said that she could not arrange milk for her daughter and was forced to feed her biscuits with water before the RPF personnel came to help.

She also sent the same video to him, saying that he is the "real hero" of their life.Many people took to Twitter and praised Mr Yadav.

"Wonderful job Mr Inder Yadav. Mr Goyal, hope you recognise in a big way the service rendered by such individuals who go beyond their call of duty to help others," said Lalitha, Twitter user.

"He saved a life. An example to others, we could save so many others if we all can raise to the occasion" said Manoj Saxena, another Twitter.

"Hats off to Inder Yadav ji... Salutes to the Guy.....Must be acknowledged duly.... Must definitely be promoted to his next grade," wrote Rajeev, another Twitter user.

Mr Yadav will be the first to get the title of Captain Railways and a cash reward.