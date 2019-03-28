Speeding Car Rams Motorcycle In Rajasthan, 3 Dead

After the accident, the injured were taken to a primary healthcare centre. (Representational)

Three persons including a 70-year-old man was killed on Thursday when a speeding car hit them in Rajasthan.



The incident occurred in Bhilwara's Kishangarh-Udaipur national highway when the car going to Chittorgarh from Ajmer first hit a man standing by the roadside and then rammed a motorcycle, said Rayla police station in-charge Devendra Singh.

He said the speeding car first hit Polu Jat, 20, and then rammed into the motorcycle being driven by Om Prakash, 25 with 70-year-old Ganhesh Jat riding pillion on it.

After the accident, the injured were taken to a primary healthcare centre in Bhilwara from where they were referred to an Ajmer hospital but died on the way.

A case was registered against the car driver who ran away from the spot, said Mr Singh, adding that the bodies were handed over to family members after the post-mortem.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.