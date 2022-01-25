Speech-And-Hearing Impaired Teenager Raped, Case Filed: Rajasthan Police

The case has been registered, the police said. (Representational)

A rape case has been registered in the matter of a hearing and speech impaired 19-year-old girl who was found to have been raped as she approached a government hospital in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, complaining of stomach pain and bleeding on Monday, police said.

The case was registered against an unknown person with Sadas police station of Chittorgarh district from where the girl belongs, a senior police official said.

During examination on Monday, the girl was found two-months pregnant following which the hospital administration informed the local police and district administration, which arranged for a sign-language expert to know how she fell victim to the crime.

In her interaction with the sign language expert, the teenager victim said she had been raped in an agriculture farm around two months back.

Police initially had said that it was a matter of gang rape but later, based on detailed interaction with the girl shifted its theory from gang rape to rape which, according to the victim had taken place in Chittorgarh.

SP Bhilwara Adarsh Sidhu said that the parents of the girl belonged to Chittorgarh and his father works and earns livelihood in Bhilwara.

"Based on the information received from the girl, a case has been registered in Chittorgarh district last night," Sidhu said.

Additional SP Chittorgarh Himmat Singh said that a case of rape was registered against an unidentified accused with Sadas police station.

"The case has been registered and we are verifying details given by the girl," he said.