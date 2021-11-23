SMS To Family Says UP Man, Dead In June, Got Covid Vaccine Jab Last Week: Report

Dead man's family received an SMS saying he was given his 2nd Covid vaccine dose on Nov 16.

Months after the death of an 80-year-old man in UP's Siddharthnagar, his family has received an SMS saying he was given his second COVID-19 vaccine dose on November 16.

The matter came to light on Monday when Ankur Singh, grandson of deceased Satyanarayan Singh, narrated his ordeal on social media, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

Quoting the SMS, Ankur Singh said the vaccination was apparently done at a community health centre in Lotan and that the name of the auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) was Gudhia.

He added that his grandfather got the first dose of the vaccine on April 4, and his mobile number was registered during vaccination. However, Satyanarayan Singh died on June 10, and the family was issued a death certificate on July 3, Ankur Singh further said.

When contacted, Siddharthnagar Chief Medical Officer Dr Sandeep Chaudhary said that he has taken cognisance of the matter. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty, and if there is a technical fault, it will be rectified, he added.



