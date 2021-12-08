Shiv Sena Leader Arrested For Faking Firing Attack In Maharashtra: Police

Palghar: The Sena leader had filed a police complaint claiming he was fired at. (File)

A Shiv Sena leader from Palghar district of Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly faking a firing incident over five months ago, police said on Tuesday.

The motive of the accused was to obtain the license for keeping a revolver, an official said.

The Sena leader Bala alias Rajesh Gude, a member of the Palghar district unit of Sena, had filed a complaint with police on June 28 claiming that some unidentified persons had fired at his car from a revolver.

Police had registered a case under sections 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act and started the probe, an official release said.

The investigation revealed that Mr Gude had cooked up the firing incident as he wanted to obtain the license for keeping a revolver, it said.

Besides Mr Gude, police also arrested two of his accomplices who were involved in the crime and seized the revolver.

