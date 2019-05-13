Fire Breaks Out In Shimla Hotel, No Casualties Reported

The fire was eventually doused and no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

A major fire broke out at a hotel in Shimla in the early hours of Monday, news agency ANI reported. The fire was eventually doused and no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The news agency said that fire broke out at hotel Grand Heritage building in the popular Himachal Pradesh tourist spot.

Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out in a hotel in Shimla, 5 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/LCMTmcenTP — ANI (@ANI) 12 May 2019

Five fire tenders were at the spot, news agency ANI said, adding fire fighting operations were underway.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.