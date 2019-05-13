Fire Breaks Out In Shimla Hotel, No Casualties Reported

Five fire tenders were at the spot, news agency ANI said, adding fire fighting operations were underway.

Cities | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: May 13, 2019 03:08 IST
New Delhi: 

A major fire broke out at a hotel in Shimla in the early hours of Monday, news agency ANI reported. The fire was eventually doused and no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The news agency said that fire broke out at hotel Grand Heritage building in the popular Himachal Pradesh tourist spot.

Five fire tenders were at the spot, news agency ANI said, adding fire fighting operations were underway. 



